Education

American Express sets up data analytics lab at IIT-Madras

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

Will conduct research in risk analytics, behavioural sciences by leveraging ML and AI

The American Express Data Analytics, Risk and Technology (DART) Laboratory was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Thursday.

In a press release, IIT-Madras said the lab will establish itself as a world-class hub of research in risk analytics and behavioural sciences by leveraging machine learning/artificial intelligence (ML/AI) and related technologies.

The lab was established through a grant by American Express to promote talent and diversity in technology. American Express has also instituted annual scholarships for economically-disadvantaged and meritorious students, including ‘Ambition Awards’ for deserving women students at IIT-Madras.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 04, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.