American Express sets up data analytics lab at IIT-Madras

The American Express Data Analytics, Risk and Technology (DART) Laboratory was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Thursday.

In a press release, IIT-Madras said the lab will establish itself as a world-class hub of research in risk analytics and behavioural sciences by leveraging machine learning/artificial intelligence (ML/AI) and related technologies.

The lab was established through a grant by American Express to promote talent and diversity in technology. American Express has also instituted annual scholarships for economically-disadvantaged and meritorious students, including ‘Ambition Awards’ for deserving women students at IIT-Madras.