Amid Covid-19 surge, ICSI postpones June 2021 CS exams

Taking cognisance of the Covid-19 situation, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to postpone its Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) scheduled to be held from June 1-10 this year.

The new schedule of the examination will be released after reviewing the situation and receiving the directive/ guideline from the relevant departments of the Government, an ICSI release said.

A revised timetable for the examinations will be issued and hosted on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu in due course of time. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examinations, it added.

CS Nagendra D Rao, President, ICSI said, “As we all are grappling with the most unprecedented situation of our time, it is important to resort to confinement measures to fight the pandemic. ICSI has time and again considered health & safety of all its stakeholders paramount. Hence, in the interest of all, the institute has decided to postpone the June, 2021 CS Examinations”.