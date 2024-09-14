Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) Act, 2023, is a very significant departure from the previous models of Research & Technology implementation schemes in the country and its vision is guided largely by the philosophy of National Education Policy (NEP), according to B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad (UoH).

For the first time in the country, ANRF has been set to comprehensively connect Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) areas with scientific and technological interfaces of humanities and social sciences streams for promoting and monitoring a multidisciplinary functioning across the entire system, particularly involving universities and colleges, research institutions, industries and State and Central Government, public/private sector enterprises, Rao said in a statement.

“The primary focus would be to set up a research ecosystem that productively binds all the above-mentioned stakeholders into aligning towards India’s participation in key areas of research/innovation that is of national/global importance, supporting translation of research into capital intensive technological innovations, keeping the national strategic needs and public good in focus,’‘ he added.

According to him, the ANRF serves as an apex body that provides a high level of effective strategic direction for the country’s research, innovation and entrepreneurship landscape by providing appropriate levels of funding, facilitation of a comprehensive and competitive ecosystem involving collaboration of researchers from within and outside India. Importantly, the new ecosystem is to function without impediments for achieving rapid progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of the Governing Board of ANRF on September 10 and stressed on the need to identify and remove obstacles in the research ecosystem of the country.