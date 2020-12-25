Education

AP CM lays foundation stone for setting up IRMA

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 25, 2020 Published on December 25, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for setting up Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IRMA for its establishment in the State. According to a statement, special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah signed the MoU in the presence of the Chief Minister and IRMA Director Saswata N Biswas.

Andhra Pradesh
