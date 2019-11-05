AP government to introduce English medium for state schools

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The Andhra Pradesh Government is set to introduce English medium in government schools right for first to eighth standard starting from the next academic year.
Education Minister A. Suresh told the media at Amaravati on Tuesday that earlier in the day Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy had conducted a review on "Naadu-nedu" (Then and now) programme which will introduced from November 14- Children's Day.
He said under the programme, to be launched by the Chief Minister in Prakasam district , the basic amenities in schools will be improved and in the first phase it would be taken up in 15,000 schools. This phase would be completed by March 2020, and in the next phase remaining schools will be taken up, the total number being around 40,000 .
He said it was decided to introduce instruction in English medium in all government schools . But Telugu will not be neglected and be made a compulsory subject. From the next academic year, instruction in English will begin . In subsequent years, it will be extended to cover the ninth and tenth standards as well. Teachers will be trained to teach in English and new teachers to be recruited would be tested for their proficiency in English.
Suresh said the idea was to make students competent to fare better in competitive exams and also to prepare them for sectors such as software and IT.
It may be noted that the previous Telugu Desam Government also toyed with the idea of introducing English medium right from the primary level and even a GO was issued, but it could not be implemented, as there was resistance from different quarters including associations of teachers.
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...