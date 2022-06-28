Apollo Education UK launches 3-year international clinical fellowship programme

Apollo Education UK (AEUK) on Tuesday launched Apollo International Clinical Fellowship Programme (ICFP), a three-year programme leading to MCh/MMed degree in the United Kingdom.

The programme was launched in collaboration with its UK partners Global Training and Education Centre (GTEC), Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh NHS Teaching Hospital (WWL) and Edge Hill University (EHU) as a part of AEUK’s Global Workforce Development (GWD) initiative.

In a press release, AEUK said, over the course of this three-year ICFP programme, doctors (MS/MD/DnB) can ‘earn as they learn’, receiving mentorship from senior doctors at Apollo Hospitals, India, in a preparatory year to aid transition into NHS clinical practice before being placed in a UK hospital for the next two or more years, where they can complete their clinical learning.

At the same time as gaining this international work experience in an area of specialty, doctors will study for a Master of Surgery or Master of Medicine degree at Edge Hill University, it added.

Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, CEO, Apollo Knowledge, of which AEUK is a part of, said, “This is part of our Global Workforce Development (GWD) initiative to enable and provide education, training and recruitment job opportunities across geographies for healthcare professionals so that they get trained and upskilled and add value to themselves and their own healthcare systems.”

The 3-year Apollo ICFP programme offers Specialty Pathways to doctors who have completed their MS/MD/DnB in India. The selected doctors will spend the first year in India at Apollo Hospitals and Years 2 and 3 working and learning in the NHS Hospitals in the UK. On completion of the training in Surgical/Medical specialties, doctors are awarded an MCh/MMed degree by Edge Hill University in the UK.