Army Institute of Management (AIMK) has completed the summer internship placement process for its class of 115 students for the ongoing batch of 2024. Over 60 domestic and international companies took part in the summer placement process.

Some of the top recruiters in terms of the number of offers made were ITC Ltd, PNB MetLife, and Pantaloons, as per a press statement. Some of the other companies that participated in the summer placement process included Eveready Industries, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra, Hyphen Inc., Indus Techsu, and BAGIC, among others.

Students were offered roles across sectors, including IT/analytics, finance, consulting, general management, marketing, and operations, among others. Among the prominent sectors, 24 per cent bagged summer placements with FMCG companies, close to 16 per cent in retail, 32 per cent in BFSI, 8 per cent in analytics, and 11 per cent in investment banking, among others, the release said.