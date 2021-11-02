‘Around 92% school teachers vaccinated till now’

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
As many as 92 per cent of the teaching staffs at the school level all over the country are now Covid-19 vaccinated.
“Moreover, over 86 per cent of the non-teaching staff have been vaccinated,” the Education Ministry said on Tuesday. “Among the Central government institution, the record is even better with 96 per cent of the teachers already vaccinated,” it added.
According to the Ministry of Education, 22 States/UTs have re-opened the schools for classes 1 to 12 including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi.
While, six States/UTs have opened schools for classes 6 to 12 and other six States/UTs have re-opened schools for classes 9 to 12. Only two States, West Bengal and Manipur have not re-opened the schools at all.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the vaccination status of teachers across the country and the reopening of schools.
“Pradhan has been regularly monitoring the vaccination of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening. He stressed upon the need to restore normalcy and vibrancy in the educational institutions in wake of rapid vaccination at scale happening in the country,” said the official statement.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...