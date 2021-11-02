‘Around 92% school teachers vaccinated till now’

As many as 92 per cent of the teaching staffs at the school level all over the country are now Covid-19 vaccinated.

“Moreover, over 86 per cent of the non-teaching staff have been vaccinated,” the Education Ministry said on Tuesday. “Among the Central government institution, the record is even better with 96 per cent of the teachers already vaccinated,” it added.

According to the Ministry of Education, 22 States/UTs have re-opened the schools for classes 1 to 12 including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi.

While, six States/UTs have opened schools for classes 6 to 12 and other six States/UTs have re-opened schools for classes 9 to 12. Only two States, West Bengal and Manipur have not re-opened the schools at all.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the vaccination status of teachers across the country and the reopening of schools.

“Pradhan has been regularly monitoring the vaccination of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening. He stressed upon the need to restore normalcy and vibrancy in the educational institutions in wake of rapid vaccination at scale happening in the country,” said the official statement.