As part of skilling initiative, HireMee to assess a million TN students

HireMee, a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform for recruitment, assessments, and examinations, and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) have signed a MoU to assess quantitative and qualitative aptitude of those taking the HireMee Link Test. This is a part of the Tamil Nadu government’s mega skilling initiative, ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ - ‘I am the first’ - aimed at college students, assessment and skilling platform.

HireMee’s artificial intelligence-based assessment test will offer access to one million students on Tamil Nadu government’s ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ upskilling portal - www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in.

Using this website, students can take HireMee’s Link Diagnostic Analysis Test on a computer from the comfort of their home or college computer centres. Since HireMee, a SaaS platform for recruitment, assessments, and examinations is a 5-year-old social enterprise, its diagnostic assessment to calibrate employability skills will be offered free of cost and the report provided by TNSDC. The registered students of ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ portal will have access to this test, says a company release.

Cheat-proof technology

Chocko Valliappa, founder, HireMee, says for moving assessments online, the company used technology to make it “secure and cheat-proof” by capturing a photo of the test taker every 20 seconds in a 100-minute test and converting it into a 2-minute video. Using Artificial Intelligence, the test becomes void in case the test taker seeks assistance and is replaced by another individual.

At the same time, the technology ensures that the test works at homes of test takers in remote locations even with patchy internet connectivity, the release said.