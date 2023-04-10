Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), a higher education initiative of the Government of Kerala, has called for applications from qualified candidates for admission to Enrolled Agent (EA) programme 2023-24. Once completed successfully, the EA programme offers opportunities in tax-related work for US taxpayers.

The course offers opportunities to work either from home or abroad, an official spokesman said. EAs can also represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US federal agency that oversees collection of taxes and enforcement of tax laws and rules.

Entrepreneurial opportunity

Graduates who have completed B Com, M Com, BBA, MBA-Finance or CA students can apply for the six-month course for EA certification. Those qualifying can find tax-related jobs also in Canada, the UK, and Australia. In India, they command beginning salaries of up to ₹4.5 lakh per year. Apart from finding a job, the EA certification also provides an opportunity to start one’s own ventures.

Conditional offer letter

Admission to this course is subject to clearing a screening test conducted by ASAP. Selected candidates will also be given a conditional job offer letter at the commencement of the course. It is a method of providing job-specific training followed by employment, the spokesperson said. In India, MNC consultancy firms, such as EY, KPMG, Deloitte, and PwC, offer jobs to EAs. At least 25 people from the first batch of the ASAP Kerala EA programme has landed jobs in various companies.

Anakha A, an EA Student hailing from Kollam, said, after completing her PG programme, she attended random coaching classes before appearing for an orientation course for EA in the Community Skill Park. “ASAP Kerala’s skill loan has also made things easy for me. Soon after joining the course, I was given a conditional job offer letter from Entigrity Pvt Ltd, and also got a six-month paid internship with H&R Block. I’ve since repaid the loan while on the job and training,” she said.

EA Job opportunities

Full Time / Part Time: An EA can work full-time for companies. Currently, there are at least 500 EA opportunities available within Kerala. There is also an opportunity to work part-time while pursuing the course. Currently, many students are working for various companies.

Seasonal Hiring: Employment opportunities offered by companies are for a period of six months when tax returns are due in the US. There are currently 400 vacancies in this sector.

Entrepreneurial potential: Qualified EAs can start their own firms to file tax returns for US taxpayers and provide related services. There is huge potential in this sector, the spokesperson said. Canara Bank and Kerala Bank provide a skill loan facility for the EA training course. The course fee is ₹58,315, but applying for the Special Enrolment Examination (SEE) requires an additional $645. This fee is also included in the skill loan. More information can be had on phone numbers 0471-2772500, 9495999623, 9495999709, or at asapkerala.gov.in.

