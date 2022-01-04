Education

Ashoka University, DCPCR open applications for the second cohort of child rights fellowship

BL Delhi Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 04, 2022

Selected candidates would work with DCPCR and government stakeholders to drive accountability and efficiency in protection of child rights

Ashoka University and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) have opened applications for the second cohort of Child Rights Fellowship (CRF) commencing in March 2022.

The deadline for applications is January 10.

In a year-long Fellowship, selected candidates would work with DCPCR, the government stakeholders, and departments of the district administration to de-bottleneck implementation, drive accountability, and efficiency in protection of child rights, the University said in a release.

Launched in 2021, the Fellowship was instrumental in transforming the lives of children in the areas of education, health & nutrition, and juvenile justice, the release added.

Each Fellow will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs. 50,000, inclusive of communication costs and office expenses.

