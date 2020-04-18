ASUS India to roll out Back to School campaign for e-learning courses

ASUS India is all set to roll out the ‘Back to School’, e-learning courses for students aged 10-18, from April 20 – May 31.

As a part of the association with Toppr, students can purchase ASUS laptops and pay an additional amount of Rs 699 to avail Toppr’s advanced plan worth Rs 40,000 for one year. The company said the campaign is conceptualized using insights on what drives the youth of today, as per the company’s official release.

Speaking on the new campaign, Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said: “We are pleased to announce this year’s ‘Back to School’ campaign. In the current grave situation, even the education system has seen a big shift to online learning methodology adoption to teach children by many schools.”

He added: “Teaming up with e-learning platform Toppr shall provide a great opportunity for students to participate in varied learning curriculum apart from the routine schedule.”

According to Su, students are dealing with an increasingly competitive environment be it their studies or any other co-circular activities at the present time. “ASUS aims to provide students with access to innovative technology to help broaden their horizons and keep pace with the current demands of productivity and optimum usage of time and resources,” he said.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Aveg Agarwal, SVP, Institutional Sales, Toppr stated in the official release: “We at Toppr are excited to partner with ASUS for their ´Back to School´ campaign. This partnership is indicative of the market shift from hardware only to hardware plus content products. Students can now experience the Toppr e-learning platform on a world-class ASUS laptop and this is especially relevant during these difficult times when students are not able to continue with their physical classes.”

ASUS mentioned that the ‘Back to School’ will present students with a number of offers on its range of consumer notebooks, gaming laptops, all-in-ones, and desktops. ASUS said this includes 1TB hard discs, JBL speakers, and other offers.