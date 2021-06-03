Bambinos.live raises $500,000 as part of seed investment round

Ed-Tech platform Bambinos.live has raised $500,000 as part of its seed investment round from high networth individuals and angels, including Cure.Fit Co-Founder Ankit Nagori, which the firm will use to add new products.

Xto10x Chief Operating Officer Neeraj Aggarwal, Abhishek Nag, Director of Business Development, Netflix India, and family fund of MEL, also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

Ashish Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Bambinos.live said, “In the last 10 months, we've observed a surge in parent’s demand for extracurricular activities for their children. There are currently 15,000+kids who have registered on our platform, including from India, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Canada and the Middle East. This new funding will enable us to grow our company and add new products and revenue streams”.

Bangalore-based Bambinos.live was founded in June 2020 by Ashish Gupta, who worked at leadership positions in various companies such as Amazon, Curefit and IIM- Calcutta alumnus.

Bambinos.live will use fresh funds for product development, scaling up its distribution network and enhancing the course content across categories of extracurricular activities.