Be constructive, not obstructive, Vice-President Naidu tells youth

Let there be husk and light
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
Youth must be trained and motivated to create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, according to M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President.
He was speaking after inaugurating an Amenities Centre at the University of Hyderabad ((UoH) here on Monday.
Stating that India should be made a global hub of trained human resources, the Vice-President said the need of the hour was to channelise the energy of youth in constructive nation building activities. “The youth of our nation has to be constructive not obstructive; we need to be positive; positivity of mind, thoughts and actions will make you strong and stable,’’ he said adding that the youth must join the forces of growth and shun negativity.
The nation was passing through a critical juncture and there were many challenges. “Like all the other sectors, the education sector has also faced unprecedented disruption in the wake of Covid-19 and has brought forth new challenges before both teachers and students,” he said.
“Now we know that it is important to integrate technology to support teaching and learning. There is a need to study and adopt the best practices, like that of University of Hyderabad,’’ he observed, according to a release.
