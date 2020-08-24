BITS Pilani beats Covid blues, attracts good pre-placement offers

OnePlus Buds: Several pluses, including the price
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
Beating Covid-19 chills, BITS Pilani has attracted higher pre-placement offers and summer internships for 2021.
MNCs Microsoft, Walmart, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Oracle, Adobe and large Indian corporates---Hindustan Unilever, Flipkart etc. have grabbed top Engineering students with packages as high as ₹45 lakh per annum. The average package offered was approximately ₹26 lakh.
“With a growth of 22.74 per cent over 2020, BITS (Birla Institute of Technology And Sciences) has not just overcome the Covid-19 induced slowdown, but has come out with flying colours in the subdued job and placement market so far.”G.Balasubramanian, Chief Placement Officer, BITS Pilani (India and Dubai), said in a statement.
“Compared to the 211 offers received in 2020, this year, i.e. 2021 BITS has already received 259 offers and is still counting. Given the present trend, the Institute expects to post a strong end of season growth of 28 per cent compared to last year.
The other key corporate brands that figure in the 259 offers include, Uber, App Dynamics, Texas Instruments, Micron, CISCO, Analog Devices, NVIDIA, DE Shaw, Nutanix, Service Now etc. While the process of rolling out PPOs is still not complete, we are quite confident of adding another 15 or so to the kitty,” he said.
Given the prevailing pessimism and cynicism about the job market for fresh graduates from e-schools in India and the decelerating economic growth, it’s gratifying to see the BITS Group’s performance growing and finding favour of the leading recruiters for 2021.
While the salaries have remained mainly in the range of ₹20 to 45 lakh, some key marquee names like Microsoft (47 offers @₹43 lakhs per annum), Walmart Labs (29 offers @₹21 lakh per annum), Adobe (22 offers @₹21 lakh per annum), Oracle (18 offers @₹28 lakh per annum) and Amazon (14 offers @₹27 lakh per annum) have been aggressive with their hiring.
Of the 365 students selected for summer internships, 70.9% of the students (259 students) bagged prestigious offers. “Even in a year devastated by the pandemic, we have managed post a growth of 22.7% over last year, which is a commendable job by the Placement,” he said.
Of the 259 offers made, IT/Software steals the limelight with 214 offers which are 82.6 per cent of the total offers. Most of the proposals made in the IT/Software space are from the emerging technology space of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things& Robotics.
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...