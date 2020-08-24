BITS Pilani beats Covid blues, attracts good pre-placement offers

Beating Covid-19 chills, BITS Pilani has attracted higher pre-placement offers and summer internships for 2021.

MNCs Microsoft, Walmart, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Oracle, Adobe and large Indian corporates---Hindustan Unilever, Flipkart etc. have grabbed top Engineering students with packages as high as ₹45 lakh per annum. The average package offered was approximately ₹26 lakh.

“With a growth of 22.74 per cent over 2020, BITS (Birla Institute of Technology And Sciences) has not just overcome the Covid-19 induced slowdown, but has come out with flying colours in the subdued job and placement market so far.”G.Balasubramanian, Chief Placement Officer, BITS Pilani (India and Dubai), said in a statement.

“Compared to the 211 offers received in 2020, this year, i.e. 2021 BITS has already received 259 offers and is still counting. Given the present trend, the Institute expects to post a strong end of season growth of 28 per cent compared to last year.

The other key corporate brands that figure in the 259 offers include, Uber, App Dynamics, Texas Instruments, Micron, CISCO, Analog Devices, NVIDIA, DE Shaw, Nutanix, Service Now etc. While the process of rolling out PPOs is still not complete, we are quite confident of adding another 15 or so to the kitty,” he said.

Given the prevailing pessimism and cynicism about the job market for fresh graduates from e-schools in India and the decelerating economic growth, it’s gratifying to see the BITS Group’s performance growing and finding favour of the leading recruiters for 2021.

While the salaries have remained mainly in the range of ₹20 to 45 lakh, some key marquee names like Microsoft (47 offers @₹43 lakhs per annum), Walmart Labs (29 offers @₹21 lakh per annum), Adobe (22 offers @₹21 lakh per annum), Oracle (18 offers @₹28 lakh per annum) and Amazon (14 offers @₹27 lakh per annum) have been aggressive with their hiring.

Of the 365 students selected for summer internships, 70.9% of the students (259 students) bagged prestigious offers. “Even in a year devastated by the pandemic, we have managed post a growth of 22.7% over last year, which is a commendable job by the Placement,” he said.

Of the 259 offers made, IT/Software steals the limelight with 214 offers which are 82.6 per cent of the total offers. Most of the proposals made in the IT/Software space are from the emerging technology space of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things& Robotics.