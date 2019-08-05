BML Munjal, LSR's alumni association to develop women entrepreneurship programmes

Hero Group's BML Munjal University (BMU) on Monday announced its collaboration with the alumni association of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, ELSA. The objective of the partnership is to develop programmes specially designed for women in leadership, entrepreneurship and those looking to rejoin the workforce.

Vishal Talwar, Dean, School of Management, BMU said: "We believe this programme will elevate the impact of women leaders by enabling them to navigate the business landscape, develop and leverage their talent and prepare them to address the challenges along with responding well to new opportunities."

Workshops are being jointly designed to support women at various stages of their careers, including workshops on leadership , and to upgrade their knowledge and skills portfolio, and peer group support.

The collaboration also includes a unique basic business workshop for women entrepreneurs and sessions on different aspects of scaling women-led businesses such as legal compliances, taxation, finances, and inventory management. The sessions will also cover the marketing and the digital aspect of businesses, discussing the latest trends in the space.

"The partnership between BML Munjal University and ELSA will give a strong impetus to capacity building from mentorship to entrepreneurship and skills building programmes, and in line with the alumni’ vision to strengthen exchange of knowledge and best practices,” said the Executive Committee of the ELSA - LSR Alumni Association.