Book on ‘The Evolution of IIM-B: Directors’ Perspectives’ to be released on Foundation Day

Documenting the journey of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) since its inception in 1973, a special book - ‘The Evolution of IIM Bangalore: Directors’ Perspectives’ is being released.

The book, will be unveiled at IIM-B’s Foundation Day Celebrations on October 28. Balkrishna Doshi, a Pritzker Laureate, Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects, Fellow of the Indian Institute of Architects and architect of the iconic and award-winning IIM-B campus will deliver the 46th Foundation Day Lecture at 5:30 pm.

The subject of documenting the journey of IIM-B since its inception in 1973 through a series of publications and outputs, leading up to a comprehensive history of IIM-B ahead of the Golden Jubilee year in 2023, was mooted by the Director, G Raghuram, in June 2017.

It is only befitting that the first output from the ‘IIMB History Project’ should be a record of the experiences of the former Directors of the Institute, those who have been at the helm and have led from the front.

All the Directors gave generously of their time and spoke about their subjective engagement with the Institute and the defining moments of their tenures, answering, unflinchingly, the challenging questions that were posed to them.

The interviews with the former Directors are being brought out in the form of a compendium. “We believe the volume to be a richly rewarding account of the journey of the institute as told by its visionary leaders, from its fledgling days to its present stature as a leading international institution of management studies, consistently topping the rankings,” said K Kumar, Dean Alumni Relations and Development, who leads this project along with Bringi Dev and Usha KR from the IIM-B History Project Team.

Foundation day

Doshi is expected to speak on the theme, ‘Between Encounters and Dreams’. “IIM-B is delighted to have Doshi, a legend, deliver the 46th Foundation Day lecture. He has shown how one can create sustainable buildings without the need for structural twists and material overload. At our campus, he has integrated buildings with the fundamentals of nature and climate. He has given us a living, breathing space ideal for a place of learning,” said G Raghuram, Director, IIM-Bangalore.