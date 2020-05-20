Brainly becomes the most-visited Edtech platform in India during April: Report

The lockdown of schools has played a major role in attracting new users to online learning, with 320 million students in India alone. While ed-tech platforms race to lead the market, Brainly, a global online learning platform for students, emerges as the most popular EdTech platform in India.

According to the data by SimilarWeb last week, Brainly registered the maximum website traffic in April with approximately 25.05 million visits constituting 4.19 per cent of the Indian ed-tech traffic.

SimilarWeb data compared Indian e-learning platforms including Udemy, Jagranjosh, Byju’s, and Coursera, among others. Brainly has also registered an increase in its Indian user base to 25 million.

Michał Borkowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainly stated in an official statement: “Recent weeks have been especially challenging for students, parents, and teachers. What we've observed is a rapid shift toward online learning across the whole world.”

He believes that this development will catalyze the penetration of EdTech in India, as well as other countries. “It will make the best tools and platforms stay with us even after the pandemic is gone. Now more than ever, the support with learning from home that Brainly provides proves its worth for millions of Indian families,” he added.