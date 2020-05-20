Brainly becomes the most-visited Edtech platform in India during April: Report

Office Buzz | Workplace safety app
Singapore-headquartered prop tech start-up Smarten Spaces has announced the global launch of ‘Jumpree ...
The lockdown of schools has played a major role in attracting new users to online learning, with 320 million students in India alone. While ed-tech platforms race to lead the market, Brainly, a global online learning platform for students, emerges as the most popular EdTech platform in India.
According to the data by SimilarWeb last week, Brainly registered the maximum website traffic in April with approximately 25.05 million visits constituting 4.19 per cent of the Indian ed-tech traffic.
SimilarWeb data compared Indian e-learning platforms including Udemy, Jagranjosh, Byju’s, and Coursera, among others. Brainly has also registered an increase in its Indian user base to 25 million.
Michał Borkowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainly stated in an official statement: “Recent weeks have been especially challenging for students, parents, and teachers. What we've observed is a rapid shift toward online learning across the whole world.”
He believes that this development will catalyze the penetration of EdTech in India, as well as other countries. “It will make the best tools and platforms stay with us even after the pandemic is gone. Now more than ever, the support with learning from home that Brainly provides proves its worth for millions of Indian families,” he added.
Singapore-headquartered prop tech start-up Smarten Spaces has announced the global launch of ‘Jumpree ...
As lay-offs become common, will we find more honest jobseekers and empathetic interviewers?
The clamour is for more transparency and sharing of views, but how does it fit in with the Civil Services ...
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
Make your act of giving as regular as your investments because the country today needs more than what you can ...
High revenue growth, rise in ARPU and steady demand amidst Covid are positives. But the telco’s high debt ...
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...