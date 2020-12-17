Brainly completes $80 mn Series D round led by Learn Capital

Brainly, a Poland based online learning platform for students and parents, has concluded its Series D funding round with a fresh influx of $80 million thereby bringing its total funding to $150 million.

The latest funding round was led by US-based Learn Capital and received participation from Prosus Ventures as well as General Catalyst Partners along with the platform’s existing investors including Runa Capital and MantaRay, the company said in a statement.

Brainly would utilize the funds to introduce new products for both Indian students and their parents while also augmenting its business footprint across Brazil and Indonesia, two high-growth markets.

Using Brainly, students can easily resolve their queries in core academic subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, and languages such as Hindi, English and others. A Brainly survey revealed that about one-third of the students’ parents also used online help while teaching their children. Another survey also revealed that 55 per cent of Indian students enjoyed virtual classes during the nationwide lockdown.

“We recognized that students require a peer-to-peer learning platform. The growth of this model has accelerated as a result of the global pandemic, forever changing the way students learn. Brainly is the de facto resource for students and parents seeking help with homework from their peers and experts,” said Michał Borkowski, CEO and co-founder of Brainly.

Brainly was launched to drive the digital transition of local study groups into a bustling online community of learners. Brainly has more than 350 million unique users every month, out of which, 55 million are from India. The platform also has large communities spread across the US, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil and Latin America, amongst others