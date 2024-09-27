In a country where temples have existed for thousands of years, a groundbreaking academic program is set to revolutionise how these sacred spaces are run. Temple Connect, a private initiative, has launched India’s first-ever Postgraduate Diploma in Temple Management, blending age-old traditions with modern management techniques.

“Temples are not just places of worship anymore,” says Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect. “They’re ecosystems that need to be managed efficiently. From handling millions of devotees to managing donations and implementing sustainable practices, running a temple in the 21st century is no small feat.”

The innovative course, which kicked off its inaugural batches at the University of Mumbai and Welingkar Institute, is already creating a buzz in academic circles. With plans to expand to Savitribai Phule Pune University and potentially 19 other institutions across India, this program could soon be as widespread as the temples it aims to manage.

Kulkarni explains the dual nature of temple operations: “When we look at a temple as an ecosystem, it’s divided into two parts. One is the dharmik side of the story, the dharma, the religion, the sentiment, puja, rituals, and all those things. And the other side is administration, operations, management, and maintenance.”

But what exactly does “temple management” entail? According to Ravindra Sangurde from the University of Mumbai, it’s more than just keeping the bells ringing and the incense burning. “We’re talking about queue management, disaster planning, fund management, and even technology integration,” he explains. “Imagine handling 18 to 20 lakh people visiting the Siddhivinayak temple on a single Angarika day. That’s not just devotion; that’s logistics!”

Sangurde elaborates on the course content: “We’ll talk about the financial management of temples, administrative work, Trust Acts, disaster management, and quality management in temples. For instance, how to maintain the quality of prasad, unlike the current infamous laddus in Tirupati.”

Course curriculum

The six-month course is designed to be a crash course in divine administration. Students will spend three months in intensive classroom training, followed by a three-month hands-on internship at various renowned temples. “The faculty consists of seasoned professionals, all of whom have substantial practical experience in temple operations,” Sangurde adds.

The curriculum is as diverse as the pantheon of Hindu gods. From financial management and administrative duties to disaster management and quality control, the course covers it all. Kulkarni emphasises the technological aspect: “There are CCTV cameras, queue managers, safety security guards, fire alarm systems... Someone is managing all these factors to secure the experience of the devotee or pilgrim.”

But it’s not all about ledgers and laws. The course also delves into the delicate balance between tradition and modernity. “We’re not here to change rituals,” Kulkarni clarifies. “We’re here to ensure that when you offer a coconut to the deity, someone knows what to do with it afterward. Sustainability is key, even in spirituality.”

He further explains: “For example, when you go to a temple, there is a charava, you give them coconut, you give them food and everything. Eventually, what happens to that has to be managed. Otherwise, there will be multiple tons of all of this offered by common people at the temple, and that needs to be managed further, moved further, segregated.”

The program has attracted diverse students, breaking the traditional mould of temple administration. Kulkarni stresses the inclusive nature of the course: “There is no caste element here. Management is a neutral term which caters to all these things. Anyone who’s a graduate can join the course, subject to their inclination to the topic.”

With a modest fee of ₹25,000 per year, it is accessible to many. The course is not just limited to Hindu temples. Kulkarni points out the universal applicability of the management principles: “If you go to a Gurudwara, a Jain temple, or a Buddhist shrine, there is a CCTV camera. The CCTV camera is not interested whether you are Hindu or Buddhist or what religion you follow. Its job is to secure you and avoid issues of any chaos.”

As India continues to blend its rich spiritual heritage with modern advancements, this course seems to be striking the right chord. Sangurde envisions a bright future for the program: “This is a pioneering step towards institutionalising temple management. We are not merely responding to the current needs of temple management but proactively shaping its future.”

The course is already gaining traction. “We got 22 admissions at Mumbai University, and Welingkar Institute also launched along with us. Students are really interested in this course, and many people are even inquiring about it,” Sangurde reveals.

Looking ahead, Kulkarni shares ambitious plans: “Discussions are underway with 19 other government-driven universities and private institutions to launch the program across major states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jharkhand, MP, and UP, as well as major cities including Varanasi, Noida, Delhi, Haridwar, and more within the next two academic years.”

From CCTV cameras to prasad quality control, the Postgraduate Diploma in Temple Management is set to bring India’s temples into the digital age, one well-managed queue at a time. As the first batch of students embarks on this unique educational journey, one thing is clear: the future of India’s temples is looking both ancient and cutting-edge, all at once.