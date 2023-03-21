Byju’s ‘Education For All’ (EFA) initiative has impacted over 55 lakh underserved children in two years with half of the beneficiaries being girls.

Sharing their experience on building the world’s largest EdTech company at a recent event, Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, the co-founders said the company serve over 150 million children in as many as 120 countries, and EFA provides free high-quality digital learning content to underserved children across India in 12 different languages. EFA has positively impacted the lives of over 55 lakh children, including over 1 lakh children in border areas.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap in access to quality education by offering digital learning resources to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. For every paid student, BYJU’s have one child learning for free through EFA, said Divya.

Byju said that hiring star football player Lionel Messi as the global brand ambassador of BYJU’s EFA has given some much-needed visibility to this social initiative and more NGOs are now approaching them for collaboration.

Byju shared his humble beginnings, growing up in a village and studying in a Malayalam-medium government school and said he learnt English by listening to cricket commentary on the radio.

Byju’s passion for teaching and math continued to evolve over the years, starting from teaching in his village to his batchmates, and eventually expanding his teaching methods to reach more students. Divya, who was once Byju’s student, was impressed by his teaching methods and joined him when she was 21. A few other students also joined them, and together they founded BYJU’S.

The couple has remained teachers at heart for over 15 years, alongside taking BYJU’S from classrooms to stadiums to smartphones. Divya shared their approach to building BYJU’S, saying “One step at a time, one student at a time.”