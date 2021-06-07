BYJU’S gets $1 mn funding from Breakthrough Global Foundation, Saurabh Gupta for its Covid-19 intiatives

BYJU’S, a leading edtech company, received $1 million in funding from the Breakthrough Global Foundation and Saurabh Gupta to support its Covid-19 initiatives in India.

The Breakthrough Global Foundation, founded by renowned tech investor and science philanthropist Yuri Milner (founder of DST Global) and his wife Julia and Saurabh Gupta, Managing Partner of DST Global has been actively extending support towards combating the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

Remote and marginalised communities in India have been hit hard by the unprecedented second wave of Covid-19. In an effort to provide continuity of education that is vital for the future of the country, BYJU’S will utilise the Foundation’s funds under its social impact initiative ‘Education for All’ to support children who have lost their families due to Covid-19, the company said on Monday.

“From overcoming pandemics to generating growth, India’s – and all of humanity’s – future depends on knowledge. The Breakthrough Global Foundation is proud to support BYJU’S Covid-19 initiative” said Yuri Milner.

Saurabh Gupta said, “It’s hard to overstate the benefits of unleashing India’s human potential, for India and the world. BYJU’S is leveraging advances in digital education technology to do just that.”