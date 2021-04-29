BYJU’S in talks to buy 2 more edtech start-ups for $400 m

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
BYJU’S, India’s most valued edtech start-up, is learnt to be in talks with the founders of Great Learning, a Bengaluru-based edtech firm in the professional and higher education space (founded in 2012), and Gradeup, a Noida-based edtech firm in the competitive exam preparation space (founded in 2015), to acquire them for $400 million.
If these two acquisitions go through in the next few weeks, BYJU’S will have made an impressive set of 10 acquisitions, each of which will augment its offerings to its large student community. Founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, BYJU’S has so far acquired 8 companies including Vidyartha, Tutorvista and Edurite in 2017, Math Adventures in 2018, Osmo in 2019, WhiteHat Jr and LabInApp in 2020 and, more recently, Aakash Educational Services earlier this month for $940 million.
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...