BYJU’S in talks to buy 2 more edtech start-ups for $400 m

BYJU’S, India’s most valued edtech start-up, is learnt to be in talks with the founders of Great Learning, a Bengaluru-based edtech firm in the professional and higher education space (founded in 2012), and Gradeup, a Noida-based edtech firm in the competitive exam preparation space (founded in 2015), to acquire them for $400 million.

If these two acquisitions go through in the next few weeks, BYJU’S will have made an impressive set of 10 acquisitions, each of which will augment its offerings to its large student community. Founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, BYJU’S has so far acquired 8 companies including Vidyartha, Tutorvista and Edurite in 2017, Math Adventures in 2018, Osmo in 2019, WhiteHat Jr and LabInApp in 2020 and, more recently, Aakash Educational Services earlier this month for $940 million.