BYJU’S launches learning programmes in Tamil

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 16, 2020 Published on November 16, 2020

BYJU’S, an edtech company and creator of the personalised K-12 app, has introduced its learning programmes in Tamil.

The introduction of learning programmes in Tamil, currently available for students in classes 4-10, reiterates the company’s focus on helping students learn math and science effectively and making learning seamless for those students in Tamil Nadu who prefer to learn in their native language.

BYJU’S already has 70 million registered users on its platform and hopes to impact many more students in deeper parts of the state with the introduction of the app in Tamil. The company plans to launch learning programmes in other popular regional languages in the coming months, says a company press release.

