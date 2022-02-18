BYJU’s Tuition Centre plans to hire nearly 4,000 teachers this year

BYJU’s Tuition Centre plans to recruit nearly 4,000 teachers this year as it sees a growing trend for personalised teaching for students in classes 4-10. The centre would offer both online and offline learning experiences.

BYJU’s recently launched 80 Tuition Centres and plans to increase it to 500 in 200 cities by 2022 end. The centres will provide employment to around 10,000 people, including teachers. Each centre will have around 5 teachers, said Himanshu Bajaj, Head of BYJU’S Tuition Centre. The teachers will be teaching exclusively at the BYJU’s Tuition Centres, he told BusinessLine. “We already have around 600 teachers onboard.," he added.

Bajaj was in Chennai to launch BYJU’S Tuition Centre in the city where eight are operational - six since December 2021 and two launched on Friday. In Tamil Nadu, around 40 centres will be functional by the year end, he said.

Available for students in classes 4-10, BYJU’S will be the neighbourhood tech-enabled physical tuition centres providing learning experience with focus on engagement and better outcomes through the two-teacher model, he said.

BYJU’s will address complex concerns of students and parents, and is the next step in personalised learning. It will offer students two teacher models in tech-enable physical centres; teacher-student personal connects supported by analytics-led assessment of progress and performance and access to BYJU’S online ecosystem. “Our target is to enrol around 1 million students into this program in the next two years,” said Bajaj.

“Our pay structure is much higher than the market,” said Bajaj without revealing how much premium teachers in the tuition centres will be paid over the market price.

When asked about the opportunity that BJYU’s offer, a teacher with a leading private school said that it looks lucrative and a great opportunity for thousands of students who have undergone teachers training courses and are jobless. It is also an opportunity for teachers working in small and budget schools to move up and be part of a large group. However, it will be very difficult to hire those teachers who love to teach in the classroom, she added.

Last year, the company launched BYJU’S Classes with a two-teacher advantage for its learners. With 115 million registered students and 7 million paid subscriptions, BYJU’S sees an annual renewal rate of 86 per cent, says a press release.