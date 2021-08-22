CA exams: Last attempt under old syllabus can be made by November

The CA Institute has now extended the last attempt to appear in final and intermediate examination under old courses to November 2021. This relief has been given to remove the hardship caused to the students due to Covid-19 spread, sources close to the development said.

This will be applicable for all students of these old courses irrespective of whether they opted out of the May 2021 examination cycle or not, they added. This means that students who did not appear for the May 2021 exam cycle and those who did appear but would want to attempt it again in November 2021, would all be allowed to do so.

CA exams normally are held under two cycles — May and November. However, in the wake of Covid-19- induced lockdown across the country, there have been some changes effected to the exam schedule. This year’s May edition was held in July and the upcoming November edition will be held in December.

The CA Institute has now decided that after the November 2021 exams the old course will be closed forever.

Schedule released

The CA Institute has already released the detailed schedule of the December 2021 (November edition) exams for CA foundation, intermediate and final courses. The foundation exams under the new scheme will be conducted on December 13,15,17 and 19. Also the intermediate exams for both the old and the new scheme will conducted from December 6 till December 20. Final exams for both old and new schemes will be conducted between December 5 and 19.

Nearly 3.3 lakh students appeared for the July edition of the CA exams. About 40,000 of the registered 3.7 lakh had opted out on the ground of Covid-related concerns.