CA Institute releases Dec exam schedule

The CA Institute has released the detailed schedule of its December 2021 edition exams for CA foundation, intermediate and final courses. It has allowed those students who had opted out in July due to Covid situation to appear for the December exams.

The foundation exams under the new scheme will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17 and 19.

Also, the intermediate exams for both the old (only opt out students) and the new scheme will begin from December 6. The exams will be conducted till December 20.

Final exams for both old and new schemes will be conducted between December 5 and 19.

The foundation course for July edition had to be postponed by a month due to the second wave of Covid.

Nearly 3.3 lakh students appeared for the July edition of the CA exams. About 40,000 of the registered 3.7 lakh had opted out on the ground of Covid-19.

The CA Institute had to recast it’s earlier announced opt-out option for chartered accountant aspirants taking the July examinations so as to bring it in tune with the directions of the Supreme Court.

IFRS exposure draft

Meanwhile, the CA Institute has invited public comments on draft of a new IFRS standard proposed to be introduced by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB).

The IASB has released an Exposure draft for the new standard “Subsidiaries without Public Accountability: Disclosures”. The last day for sending comments will be December 15.

This draft standard would permit a subsidiary — which does not have public accountability – to apply reduced disclosure requirements when applying IFRS standards in its financial statements.