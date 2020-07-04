CA May 2020 exams cancelled

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
To ensure the interest of its students and their well-being in these trying times of Covid-19, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has cancelled the May 2020 examinations and decided to merge this attempt with the November 2020 examinations.
There will be due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions, sources said.
Also, students who had made applications for May 2020 examinations will have the options to change the groups of their appearances and centre of examination. The November 2020 examinations are expected to start from the 1st of that month.
It may be recalled that the CA May 2020 exams were postponed in the wake of Covid-19 and later scheduled to be held in July and August. Now, the ICAI has decided to push it to November.
On Saturday, the ICAI had informed the Supreme Court that it would once again assess the feasibility of conducting CA exams ― earlier scheduled between July 29 and August 16 ― and consult the States in view of the spike in number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
The SC was hearing through video conferencing a plea that challenged the ‘opt out’ option provided by the CA Institute to the candidates of May 2020 examination. The apex court is to hear the matter next on July 10.
The apex court had on, June 29, observed that ICAI should be flexible in conducting exams in the wake of Covid-19 and should factor in candidates’ concerns.
