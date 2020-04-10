Career Point to start NEET, JEE online classes from April 15

My favourite lockdown tech
Kota-based Career Point, a leading medical & IIT entrance examinations coaching institute, announced online classes for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants from April 15 onwards to cope with the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
The online classes will take place till the lockdown eds, and thenclassroom programmes at Kota and at other centres across the country will resume.
Although the NEET and JEE exams have been postponed till further notice, students can use the extra time offered by the lockdown to prepare for the test using online coaching classes, said the BSE-listed coaching institute.
‘Career Point Live’ enables NEET and JEE aspirants to learn from the best faculty from Kota, while sitting at home in any part of the country. It has interactive live chatting feature that lets students communicate with professors on spot and clear their doubts. It combines thousands of video lectures, mock tests and result analysis that are being offered as a single package.
The online courses feature live classes every day, and students would be provided access to archives. Some of the students who will not be able to join physically after lockdown can continue to avail this online coaching classes.
Pramod Maheshwari, Managing Director and CEO, Career Point, said that there is high probability that the current lockdown may get extended, and that online coaching allows students to connect in real time with interactive facility.
As the life comes to a standstill, Maheshwari said that technology enables learning along with online tests.
Over 1.70 lakh students have joined IITs, top medical colleges and other educational institutions from Career Point.
