CBSE constitutes committee for Class XII Board Examination assessment

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday constituted a high powered committee to set up a well defined objective for Class XII Board Examination Assessment for 2020-21. This comes days after the Government announced cancellation of Class XII board exams.
“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Examination of CBSE would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per a well defined objective criteria in a time bound manner,” said an official statement by CBSE.
The 12-member committee includes Vipin Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Udit Prakash, Director, Directorate of Education and Representative of Chairman UGC, to name a few. The committee will submit its report within 10 days.
PM Modi interacts with students, parents post cancellation of exams
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education on Friday announced cancelling of Class XII examination of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Like CBSE, NIOS will also come up with a criteria for the assessment of students in a well defined manner.
“Keeping the safety and security of our students as priority, NIOS cancels class XII examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 lakh students,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Minister.
During a review meeting on CBSE Class XII Board exams early this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. In today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk”.
Although CBSE and CISE have already cancelled their Class XII board exams due to the uncertain Covidsituation, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.
