CBSE students grapple with exam anxiety despite postponement

Students appearing for the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams have taken the postponement of their exams due to the coronavirus scare in their stride. But several of them are still worried about the delay in examination process causing a likely pushback in announcing the results, besides the continuation of stress on this front.

“In the present scenario, it is undoubtedly a much-needed move, but we were thinking that once the exams get over on March 24, we would stay at home for a week (till March 31). Now there’s still pressure of the exams and we cannot even go out,” said Khush Dagga, a class 12 student at The Heritage School in Rohini.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that all the ongoing Board examinations scheduled between March 19 and March 31 will be rescheduled after March 31.

Another Class 12 student, Divyansh Pugalia from The Srijan School in Model Town, said: “On a larger scale, it will be beneficial for all of us. Our teachers have also advised us to not go out during this time. We are told to relax for a while and then focus on our studies.”

Pugalia is a commerce student in the school and, as per the earlier schedule, had business studies examination scheduled for March 24. The new dates for the Board examination will be announced by March 31.