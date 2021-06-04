CBSE to introduce coding, data science in curriculum

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday collaborated with Microsoft to introduce Coding for class VI-VII and Data Science curriculum for class VIII-XII as new skilling subjects in the 2021-2022 academic session to promote and develop skills among school students.

“Under the National Education Policy (NEP)2020, we promised to introduce coding and data science in schools. Today, I'm happy to see CBSE fulfilling the promise right in the session of yr 2021 itself. In association with Microsoft, CBSE is empowering India’s future generations with new-age skills,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Minister.

Coding and Data Science Curriculum are focused on building critical thinking, computational skills, problem-solving skills, creativity and hands-on exposure to new technologies. In keeping with the NEP 2020, the introduction of these courses aims to build next-generation skills in students.

“As we transition to a world that relies increasingly on technology, it is critical that we impart skills that prepares students and educators across the country to succeed in this digital world. The new course curriculum on coding and data science that we have developed in partnership with Microsoft will equip students with future-ready learning skills. This is an important step to enable self-reliance in our students and equip them with skills like problem-solving, logical thinking, collaboration and design thinking that are critical for success,” Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE.

Skill modules

Currently, the board offers nine skill modules at the middle school level, 18 skill subjects at secondary level and 38 skill subjects at the senior secondary level to upgrade the proficiency and skills of the young generation and explore the various options available. According to CBSE, more than 20 lakh students are presently studying skill subjects at secondary and senior secondary level in approximately 12,000 schools.

“Skills like coding and data science are the currency of the future. Including these skills in school curriculum will play a strong role in preparing India’s future workforce for the new world of work. We are deeply committed to empowering the students of today to create the world of tomorrow and our partnership with CBSE is a strong step in that direction,” Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India.

Microsoft has designed supplementary handbooks in both coding and data science, aligned with NCERT patterns and structures. and cover real-life examples aimed at building exposure to the ethical dimensions exposure to Microsoft Make Code an open-source platform that will enable students to learn better in a gamified manner across all disciplines, including mathematics, languages, and social sciences while it builds the foundation for AI based applications of data science.

“To give an impetus to Skill Education to schools, it has been decided by the CBSE to waive off the application fee for introducing new skill subjects at Senior Secondary Level. Thus schools desirous of introducing new skill subjects in Class XI, can do so without submitting any fee to CBSE effective from the date of release of this circular,” said the CBSE official statement.