Education

Centre to pay 11.8 cr school students cost of mid-day meal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 28, 2021

This decision will help safeguard the nutritional levels of children and aid in protecting their immunity during the pandemic times

Will pay ₹1,200 cr to States for direct benefit transfer as a one-time welfare measure

The Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday approved a proposal for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of the cooking cost component of the Mid-day meal scheme to over 11.8 crore students in government schools.

One-time measure

It will give a fillip to the Mid-day Meal programme. This is in addition to the government’s free distribution of 5kg food grains per person per month to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), said an official statement.

The direct benefit transfer is a one time special welfare measure for school students studying in class I to VIII in the 11.20 lakh government and government-aided schools, the statement added.

The Central Government will provide additional funds of about ₹1,200 crore to State governments and UT Administrations for this purpose.

“This decision will help safeguard the nutritional levels of children and aid in protecting their immunity during the challenging pandemic times,” said the statement.

Published on May 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.