CFA’s first exam is getting shorter, more frequent and electronic

Congenital heart disease, EMA, USFDA and more
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
An era of aspiring chartered financial analysts hunched over endless rows of desks, a pencil in hand, is slowly nearing the end.
This week, the CFA will open registration for its Level I exam in December — the final time that the test will be given on paper. Starting in 2021, it will be administered electronically four times a year, with 25 per cent fewer questions.
The soft sounds of scratching from an army of pencils will be replaced by taps.
“Our new digital-testing capabilities will better reflect the workplace practices of today, while allowing us to modernise the exam and increase access to more candidates,” Margaret Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of the CFA Institute, said in a statement.
The changes affect only the exam’s first level, which draws the largest crowd and typically winnows the applicant pool for the two stages that follow.
Under the new system, test-takers will visit one of the institute’s centres during a window of up to a week that will open four times a year — February, May, August and November.
Only 180 questions will be presented, down from 240 previously. The changes mean results will arrive faster. “It covers identical topics in the same depth and breadth,” said Lisa Plaxco, head of the institute’s CFA programme.
“We are maintaining the same rigour and the same passing standards.”
For well over a decade, the entry level of the exam has occurred on a single date twice a year, drawing thousands of Wall Street workers into testing halls around the world.
Many applicants are hoping the designation will offer them better jobs, higher salaries and a deeper understanding of their industry.
Last year, only 41 per cent of the of the more-than 1,57,000 people who sat for the first level passed.
The institute administered its December test in 134 test centres in 87 cities around the world, with 59 per cent of candidates coming from the Asia-Pacific region.
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Hospital infrastructure must be prepared in a more permanent way to handle epidemics
Each year, there are about 4,00,000 poison centre calls and 50,000 ER (emergency room) visits as a result of ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...