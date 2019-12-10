CIFT’s training programme for food microbiologists

An international training programme on “Advanced Microbiological Techniques” for microbiologists has been started at Central Institute of Fisheries Technology here.

It is conducted in collaboration with FSSAI (Food Safety Standards Authority of India) and ANSES (French Agency for Safety of Food, Environment and Occupational Health) with the support of the Embassy of France in India.

This is the second hands-on training programme and is part of a bilateral collaboration for safe foods between FSSAI and ANSES to train microbiologists in FSSAI approved labs.

The week-long programme is for streamlining and unifying different ISO guidelines to a more common platform for quality inspection, and to validate products safe for human consumption.

The training is organised with the technical support of bioMerieux India.