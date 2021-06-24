Classplus raises $65 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global

Classplus, a mobile platform that enables educators to take their offline institutes online, has raised $65 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global.

EdTech-focused fund GSV Ventures, along with existing investors Alpha Wave Incubation, Blume Ventures and RTP Global also participated in the round.

This is the fourth round of funding raised by the company in the last 15 months. Sequoia Capital’s Surge and Times Internet are also the early backers of Classplus.

“We are on a mission to ensure that every educator can go online and connect with their students across the world. The power of educators has historically been confined to their local neighbourhoods. With Classplus, educators have been able to build and expand their online presence, and monetise their content without any major investment and effort,” said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus.

The company was founded by Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal in 2018.

Educators use Classplus to streamline their communication, launch cohort-based live courses, and manage student communities via the platform.