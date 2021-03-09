Cluster 3 sees TCS, Ola Cabs as top recruiters

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The third cluster of IIM-Ahmedabad’s final placement for the batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2021 saw Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Ola Cabs emerge as top recruiters.
The analytics & IT consulting firms rolled out the highest number of offers, followed by Banking, Financial Services and Investment (BFSI).
TCS extended the highest number of offers in the third cluster at 14, followed by cab aggregator Ola Cabs 6 — including pre-placement offers.
The Cluster-3 of the Final Placement Process for the PGP Class of 2021 was held on March 8. It comprised 6 cohorts, which included Analytics & IT, Consulting, BFSI, Consumer Tech, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Government Enterprises and Pharma & Healthcare.
Several new recruiters participated this year, including Navi, Eversana, and Indxx Capital, the institute informed in its placement release.
“There were over 65 dream applications for Cluster 3, which demonstrates the significance that IIMA’s unique Cluster-Cohort system places on candidate-recruiter fit,” it added.
For the overall final placements which had started on March 3, firms from multiple domains participated across the 3 clusters.
The consolidated details about the entire placement process will be released separately soon by the institute.
