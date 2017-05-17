Coimbatore college, Mahindra school tie up to train polytechnic students

Sri Ramakrishna Polytechnic College (SRPTC), Coimbatore, has inked an agreement with Mahindra Pride School, Chennai to impart training to students pursuing diplomas in polytechnic colleges in and round this region in auto diagnostics and soft skills.

The effort is aimed at making students industry-ready on completion of the course.

L Shivakumar, Principal, SRPTC told BusinessLine that SRPTC will be the only nodal centre in Coimbatore region for such training. “Diploma students from other polytechnics in this region will be trained by the trainers of Mahindra Pride School at SRPTC for free.”

“The proposal is to train 500 students in the first year of the programme. Students will have to undergo 12 to 120 hours of training, which will be imparted five days a week.”

The training would enable them to acquire employable skills, help them understand the latest tools and techniques used in the industry, instil confidence and open up more employment avenues.

Mahindra Pride School, which is a CSR arm of Mahindra and Mahindra group, will also help students find suitable placement in reputed companies, he said.

It is learnt that Mahindra Pride School has identified four institutions in Tamil Nadu – one each at Rajapalayam, Madurai, Coimbatore and Chennai – for conduct of such programmes.

V. Ramakrishna, Chief Operating Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust, exchanged the agreement with Padma Jayaraman, Deputy General Manager, Mahindra Pride School.