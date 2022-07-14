CollegeDekho launches online learning platform Assured

Kolkata, July 14 CollegeDekho, a college admissions and education services platform, has launched CollegeDekho Assured, an online learning platform offering a series of live, interactive courses across multiple streams such as technology and management.

The programme will give college students access to a curated curriculum along with an unlimited access to recorded lectures, videos, and reading materials. Students will also get live interaction sessions with the faculty members and a 24x7 operational forum for doubt clarification and discussions.

CollegeDekho Assured will also assist students with resume and profile building alongside 100 per cent internship and placement assurance. In the pilot phase, 1,200 students have been placed across organizations such as Motilal Oswal, Trantor, Stratemis HR Technologies, and CloudQ.

“With 20 million students globally opting for both short-term and long-term online courses and over 65 per cent of students agreeing how these digital courses are helping them understand subjects better, digital learning can play an important role in helping India achieve its Education 4.0 vision. At CollegeDekho, we and our students have already seen phenomenal results from the courses we have designed alongside the industry experts and academia. We are optimistic that Assured will take this a notch up with courses being offered at an affordable cost alongside assured internships and jobs,” Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder & CEO, CollegeDekho, said in a press release.