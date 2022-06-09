CollPoll ties up with Malla Reddy group

CollPoll, a SaaS-based campus automation platform, has tied up with Malla Reddy Group of Institutions and Sagar Group of Institution to help streamline all academic and administrative operations, covering 20,000 students.

The edtech startup is targeting to add 15 more educational institutions in the next few months, augmenting 20,000 more students to the network.

The platform helps educational institutions in improving learning outcomes, achieving academic excellence, cutting down administrative costs and enabling compliance with government regulations.

The two institutions have adopted CollPoll to accelerate the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, digitise continuous learning and automatic evaluation.

“We have so far partnered with over 100 educational institutions with an aggregate userbase of 1.30 lakh students, staff, parents and other stakeholders. We have automated 29,869 admissions and 1.56 lakh job applications till date,” Hemant Sahal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CollPoll, said.