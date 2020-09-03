Complete all varsities final exam, including declaration of results by October 31: Maharashtra Governor

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his capacity as Chancellor of Universities on Thursday asked the Vice Chancellors of non-agricultural universities to complete the entire process of conducting the final year examinations including the declaration of results by October 31.

As the Covid pandemic broke out in March, it became impossible for colleges and universities to hold the offline examinations in the state.

The Governor asked all universities to start the practical examinations from September 15, a press statement issued by the Governor Office said. Koshyari gave these instructions to the Vice-Chancellors at the end of the video conference he conducted with them from Raj Bhavan.

The Vice-Chancellors were asked to consider conducting examinations using the best possible mechanism, including Multiple Choice Questions and Optical Mark Recognition method and urged to think of conducting offline tests only in exceptional cases.

At the meeting, it was decided that the Vice-Chancellors should hold the meeting of the Board of Examinations and Academic Council within the next two to three days and prepare their time tables at the earliest. It was also decided that after the discussion of the Academic Council, the Disaster Management Committee may be approached to give clearance to the matter at the earliest, the statement said.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors on examination, Suhas Pednekar and Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education Rajiv Jalota were present for the meeting.