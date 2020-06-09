Contemplating reduction in school syllabus, teaching hours: HRD Minister

Human Resource Development Ministry is considering a reduction in school syllabus and teaching hours for the coming academic year. Initially, it is focussing on class X and XII, and may later extend the plan to all other classes.

“In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating a reduction in the syllabus and hours of instruction in the coming academic year,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, HRD Minister.

Seeks feedback

“I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD’s or my Twitter and Facebook page so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision,” said Pokhriyal.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has last month announced the revised exam schedule for classes X and XII. According to the new schedule, the board exams would be conducted during July 1-15.

The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

For class X exams will be held for six subjects in the north-eastern parts of the national capital, which were hit by riots in February.

Earlier, CBSE had announced all the students of between class 1 and 8 would be promoted to next class without exams.

Those in 9th and 11th standards are to be promoted based on internal assessments by the school.