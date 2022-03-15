Cosmea Financial Holdings forays into edtech space

Sam Ghosh-promoted Cosmea Financial Holdings (CFH), a financial services start-up, has forayed into the edtech space with the launch of Torus Primero Edutech Private Limited (TPEPL).

TPEPL is a joint venture between CFH and Delhi-based Primero Skills and Training that aims to provide vocational training to 1 million youth across 40 sectors over the span of next 18 months.

This joint venture plans to target the Indian skill, education and edutech sector, estimated to be a $300 billion opportunity by the end of this decade, by using cutting edge technology to offer its courses and industry recognised certifications.

“Torus Primero Edutech aims to provide skilling, reskilling and upskilling to participate in the global knowledge economy and lead to better employability opportunities. This will contribute to the Government of India’s Skill Development initiative and is in line with the National Education Policy 2021.

“Using an intuitive technology platform, we will provide new age skills across high growth sectors — finance, retail, hospitality and healthcare — in India and the Middle East. We further plan to align over a million jobs for our trainees in the next five years through this platform,” said Jayanta Das, CEO, Torus Primero.

Certification plans

The company plans to adopt a hybrid training model — with both online and offline presence — for its courses with focus on reaching out to individuals between 16-30 years through various channels.

The programs would be assessed using artificial intelligence and certified by established gold standard agencies/bodies recognised across industries. This certification will help candidates seek out better employment opportunities and prepare them for their entrepreneurial endeavours and challenges.

Torus Primero Edutech also dovetails in CFHs ambition of being a financial hub providing the entire gamut of financial services by providing skilled resources for all business initiatives that are being launched under the flagship Torus brand.

It will focus on the North East region, where it sees a great potential, and will be expanding its online and offline presence in these states.

Torus Primero Edutech is the fourth initiative being launched by CFH under its portfolio. Earlier this year, CFH announced plans to launch of Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC and Torus Oro AMC, subject to approvals, and Torus Private Wealth.

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC plans to launch India’s first crypto backed ETF in collaboration with INX.

Torus Oro AMC, the digital first AMC, aims to manage ₹10,000 crore in AUM over the next 3 years; and Torus Private Wealth plans to target an AUM of $1 billion in the next 3 years.