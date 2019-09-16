Courses on AI for class 9 students must be according to industry needs: HRD Minister

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ instructed officials of his ministry to develop the syllabus on artificial intelligence introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 9 students according to the needs of the industrial sector.
The CBSE introduced artificial intelligence as an optional subject for Class 9 from this academic session. IIT Kharagpur too began a six-month course on it recently, the minister said.
“The courses of Artificial Intelligence, from school education to higher education level should be designed according to the needs of the industrial sector. There is no dearth of talent among our students. Surely the best results will come out,” Nishank said at the launch of two initiatives under the Department of Higher Education at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra here.
He also appealed to all teachers to be part of these programmes not only to further their own careers but also to help students.
He noted that in 2018 under the ARPIT programme, while there were 51,000 enrolments, only 6,411 faculty registered and only 3,807 of them managed to qualify.
There are around 15 lakh teachers teaching higher education in the country, he said, and rued the fact that despite availability of such programmes not many are coming forward.
“I urge more and more teachers to come forward. ARPIT is a great platform for teachers to learn about latest developments in their field and develop their teaching qualities,” he said.
He said that for better results we need to increase the participation of teachers in this programme.
As on date, the enrolment for ARPIT 2019 is around 48,000. As part of popularising ARPIT, NIC has sent bulk mails and SMS to all faculties in the relevant disciplines, which covers around 10 lakh faculty in higher educational institutions.
A national initiative -- Leadership for Academicians Programme (LEAP) -- was launched by the minister to build higher managerial capabilities of existing higher education leaders and administrators and to draw fresh talent into the management of higher education systems.
LEAP is a three-week leadership development training programme (two weeks domestic and one week foreign training) for second level academic functionaries in public funded higher education institutions.
The main objective is to prepare second tier academic heads that are potentially likely to assume leadership roles in the future, the minister said.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports