Covid-19: 77% of students rethinking career path, says survey

Pearson, a global learning company, on Wednesday revealed that more than three out of every four learners globally think that the Covid-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the face of education.

The findings appear in the second annual Global Learner Survey, which captures the opinions and views of students worldwide. The survey comes at a time when the Indian education sector is witnessing a historic shift with the rollout of the National Education Policy 2020, aimed to revolutionise how Indians will gain 21st-century knowledge and skills.

Pearson conducted the study during the pandemic in seven countries; over 1,000 respondents from India have participated in the survey.

Educational transformation

The survey revealed that 87 per cent of Indian students think online learning will be a part of children’s education experience moving forward. Eighty-two per cent of the respondents said the pandemic already has permanently changed the way people work, while 80 per cent say new jobs and skill needs will arise. And, 77 per cent said the pandemic has made them rethink their career path.

The survey further revealed that 71 per cent of respondents think reopening colleges and universities is vital for a healthy economy, whereas 75 per cent of people in India say colleges and universities are risking the lives of students by reopening in the fall.

Also, 81 per cent in India believe that students can still have a good university experience if some classes are held in person and some are held online, hence giving way to blended learning.

Notably, 66 per cent of respondents in India feel that the education system in their country has done a good job adapting to the needs of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey mentioned that 74 per cent participants in India believe the Covid-19 pandemic will deepen inequalities among primary and secondary students.

While 83 per cent of Indian participants want educational institutions to maximise the learning experience through technology; 78 per cent said the education community uses technology less effectively than other industries, such as healthcare or banking.

Commenting on the survey, John Fallon, chief executive of Pearson, said in an official release: “As learners adjust to a world forever altered by a pandemic, we felt that it was more important than ever that we hear their voices. They understand that the future of work and learning is now a dynamic mix of online and in-person experiences.”

He added: “Learners are resilient, so they are learning and moving forward in new ways to seize that opportunity, no matter what the future holds.”