Covid-19: AP shuts down educational institutions

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government has closed down all educational institutions as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after a review meeting with officials of the education and health departments in Amaravati on Wednesday.

All schools, colleges universities and coaching institutions should remain closed from Thursday day till March 31. The decision will be reviewed after March 31 and further instructions will be issued as per Government order.

Stay indoors

Meanwhile, Etala Rajender, Minister for Health, Government of Telagnana, had appealed to all to stay indoors and step out only to attended emergency works.

Referring to reports that some were planning tours and travels in view of ‘corona vacation’ to all educational institutions.

“Holidays have been declared only to prevent spread of virus but not for undertaking tours and pleasure trips. Its the responsibility of parents to protect their children by ensuring that they will not go out,” the minister said.

