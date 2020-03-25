Covid-19 impact: CBSE extends application deadline for school affiliation till April 30

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended application deadline for affiliation by schools till April 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
“As per the norms, the period for applying for affiliation under various categories, including fresh affiliation, upgradation, switch-over from other board or extension of affiliation for session 2021-22 for all applicant schools is up to March 31 with requisite fee,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.
“The board is in receipt of various representations from schools mentioning problems faced by schools for submission of application for affiliation in a stipulated time period in view of the current COVID-19 situation.
“Therefore, to ensure fulfilment of various government advisories and directive on the current situation and a measure of abundant precautions, the last date for submission of application without any late fee has been extended till April 30,” Tripathi added.
Coronavirus cases in the country crossed 600 on Wednesday as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic with a chain of hospitals of the army ordnance factories and central paramilitary forces earmarking over 2,000 beds for isolation and treatment of people affected by the disease.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...