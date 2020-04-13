Education

Covid-19: Oliveboard launches free online course for banking aspirants

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on April 13, 2020 Published on April 13, 2020

In view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to the curb the spread of Covid-19, Oliveboard has introduced #GharPeCoaching, free online classes for banking exams. The platform, accessible to students in Hindi and English, offers topic videos, live tuitions, and special practice sessions with mock tests, a company release said.

According to a Business Today report, the banking sector is one of the biggest recruiters in the country. Another report by Career360 said on average, 25 lakh students appear for banking exams each year. However, due to the prolonged lockdown, students are unable to attend regular classes.

According the release, the company is bringing together its network of trainers to conduct free classes for learners across the nation

The statement quoting Abhishek Patil, CEO, Co-founder of Oliveboard, said: “In view of the arising situation, we want to extend our platform to those preparing for the upcoming banking exams. The aim is to offer an uninterrupted platform to these students.”

