CSIR approves revised stipends for research scholars

Capsules
Ayushman BharatMore States urged to join schemeUnion Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan has ...
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) research fellows and research associates would start getting revised stipends from July 1 as its governing body approved the hike in fellowships in a recent meeting.
“The scholars will start getting the enhanced fellowship from July onwards and the arrears will be given in due course,” said CSIR Director General Shekhar Mande on Saturday. While approving the increased fellowship amounts in February, the Government had promised to implement it from January 1 this year.
The council issued an office memorandum on this on Friday. Even though the decision was taken on April 26, it could not be announced as the Model Code of Conduct was in place, said Mande.
“Sharing the enhancement of CSIR JRF/SRF emoluments issued this evening. Long overdue, But finally out today,” the CSIR DG said in a tweet on Friday evening. More than 10,000 research scholars receive stipend from the CSIR.
While the fellowship available to Junior Research Fellows (first two years) was revised to Rs 31,000 per month from Rs 25,000, it was hiked to Rs 35,000 from Rs 28,000 for those completed two years of research. Research Associates in I, II and III categories would get Rs 47,000, Rs 49,000 and Rs 54,000 pm respectively in place of Rs 36,000, Rs 38,000 and Rs 40,000 earlier.
