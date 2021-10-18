Date sheet of Class X, XII board exam fake: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday clarified that the date sheet being circulated regarding the forthcoming Class X and XII term 1 board exam is fake.

“It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,” said the board in a tweet.

Earlier in August, the board has said that it will conduct class X and XII board examination in two phases for the academic year 2021-2022 and each term will be conducting 50 per cent of the total syllabus. The marks of both the terms will be taken into consideration in the final overall score of the students.

Unlike the 3-hour long exam, this time the duration of the board exam has been reduced to 90 minutes. The board exam will be held under the supervision of external central superintendents and observers appointed by the CBSE.

Term 1 will be conducted in the month of November-December while the term 2 will take place in the month of March-April. While the term will consist of objective type questions, term 2 will have a completely different format.